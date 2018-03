CLEVELAND — The man convicted of killing Alianna DeFreeze will return to court for sentencing Monday.

Judge Carolyn Friedland will determine if he will face the death penalty or life in prison.

A jury convicted Whitaker of all charges he faced last month for raping, torturing and killing 14-year-old Alianna as she was heading to school last year.

Her body was found days later in an abandoned home.

The jury recommended Whitaker be put to death.

