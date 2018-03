× Celebrate Indians home opener with free Chick-fil-A

CLEVELAND– Chick-fil-A is celebrating the Indians home opener with free chicken sandwiches.

Fans just need to wear official Cleveland Indians attire. The offer is valid on Friday, April 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Cleveland, Akron and Canton restaurants.

The Indians start their season in Seattle on Thursday. The first home game is a week later at 4:10 p.m. against the Royals.