‘Am I being unreasonable?’ Woman ‘repulsed’ after friend changes baby’s diaper on living room floor

Where is it OK for parents to change their child’s dirty diaper?

One woman says those places shouldn’t include the living room floor — at least without permission.

The anonymous woman posted about the experience on the parenting website Netmums after what she described as being an annoying moment during a visit with a friend.

The woman, who doesn’t have kids, said a friend she hadn’t seen in a while stopped by for a visit with her 19-month-old daughter. While they were catching up, the girl had a dirty diaper that needed changing.

To the woman’s horror, her friend pulled out a changing mat and changed the diaper while they continued to talk and drink tea.

The woman says it was rude of her friend to change the diaper on her living room floor without asking or going to another room.

Members of the website had mixed opinions on the topic.

One mother said: “I would never do this without asking the person there where to change the baby, some friends say go ahead and change it there, others will direct me to where I can change them. So I don’t blame you for not being happy about changing a dirty nappy in your living room.”

Another woman said: “I get what your’re saying but stop being soft lol if u had a massive problem with it which is your right you should of politely ask her to go to the bathroom when she started to get the changing mat out Ect.”

What do you think?

