Akron officer involved in arrest of teen that died in custody disciplined

AKRON – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned an officer involved in the arrest of a 17-year-old male, who died in police custody, has been disciplined for not performing a thorough search.

The I-Team obtained discipline papers showing the officer will lose three days pay for placing Xavier McMullen in the backseat of a police cruiser in August, without properly searching him.

McMullen was arrested August 25. He was a suspect in a robbery. He and two other teens were placed in the backseat of cruisers, while police searched for a gun.

McMullen, who was handcuffed, shot himself with the gun, police said. He died shortly after the shooting.

Witnesses told police they heard the gun shot but police did not go to the cruiser to check on him for several minutes.

McMullen’s family has now hired Atty. Laura Mills, of Canton, to represent them. Mills said the family wants answers and is considering filing a civil suit.

