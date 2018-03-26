March 26, 2018 Road Trip: Pizza II

Guiseppe’s Pizza
14 E Caston Rd
Akron, Ohio 44319
330.644.8842
www.myguiseppes.com

DiStefano’s Authentic Italian Foods
5600 Highland Road
Highland Heights, Ohio 44143
440.442.7775
www.distefanos.com

Citizen Pie
2144 W 25th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
216-860-1388
www.citizenpie.com

Pizza Roto
560 River St
Madison, Ohio 44057
440.983.4639
www.facebook.com/pizzaroto
www.pizzaroto.com

Harlow’s Pizza
14319 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
216.712.6502
www.harlowspizza.com

Scotti’s Italian Eatery
882 E 185th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44119
216.481.8995
www.facebook.com/Scottis185

Crust
2258 Professor Ave
Tremont, OH 44113
216.583.0257
www.crusttremont.com

My Pizzetta
14290 State Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
440.237.1770
www.mypizzetta.com

Crostatas Rustic Pizza
558 Bishop Rd
Highland Heights, Ohio 44143
440.449.7800
www.crostatas.com

Sirna’s Pizzeria
11783 E Washington St.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023
440.708.1130
sirnaspizzeria.com

Old Wine Cellar
7932 Main St
Olmsted Falls, OH 44138
440.427.1222
www.oldewinecellar.com

Danny Boy’s Italian Eatery
*locations in Rocky River, Canton, Chesterland, North Olmsted, Tallmadge and Broadview Heights
www.dannyboyspizza.com