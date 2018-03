STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville police are asking for help as they search for two missing sisters.

16-year-old Alicia Congeni and her 14-year-old sister Natalie have been missing since March 24.

Their last known location was on Main Street in North Ridgeville.

If you see the sisters, or know anything about where they are, please contact the Strongsville Police Department at 440-238-7373.