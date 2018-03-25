Seen on TV: 3/25/18

Posted 10:16 am, March 25, 2018, by

Here are the web links for Sunday, March 25, 2018:

  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Axe Throwing class
  • Click here for FOX 8 investigation surrounding pet food
  • Click here for more on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation
  • Click here for Aniya Memorial Fund
  • Click here for more on Vitamix recipes
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland Undy Walk
  • Click here for more on the Love Anji Paper floral shop
  • Click here for the Eggmazing Egg Decorator
  • Click here for more on the Avenger’s trailer
  • Click here for Urban Sweetness
  • Click here for the GoFundMe account for the stolen memorial bench
  • Click here for more on Muppet Guys Talking
  • Click here for Lucky Charms pie recipe
  • Click here for the Pilot Flying J transcripts
  • Click here for more on CoffeeQ
  • Click here for Cleveland Restaurant Week
  • Click here for updates on Chance the dog
  • Click here for more on BruVue
  • Click here for more information on the FCA Kids Farm
  • Click here to check Snow Day Calculator
  • Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
  • Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
  • Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for City of Cleveland vehicle damage claims
  • Click here for more information on dog food pulled over concerns about euthanasia drug
  • Click here for ‘Sickweather’– flu tracking app
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
  • Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
  • Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for Boston Mills/Brandywine information
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
  • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc