Seen on TV: 3/25/18

Here are the web links for Sunday, March 25, 2018:
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Axe Throwing class
- Click here for FOX 8 investigation surrounding pet food
- Click here for more on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation
- Click here for Aniya Memorial Fund
- Click here for more on Vitamix recipes
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Undy Walk
- Click here for more on the Love Anji Paper floral shop
- Click here for the Eggmazing Egg Decorator
- Click here for more on the Avenger’s trailer
- Click here for Urban Sweetness
- Click here for the GoFundMe account for the stolen memorial bench
- Click here for more on Muppet Guys Talking
- Click here for Lucky Charms pie recipe
- Click here for the Pilot Flying J transcripts
- Click here for more on CoffeeQ
- Click here for Cleveland Restaurant Week
- Click here for updates on Chance the dog
- Click here for more on BruVue
- Click here for more information on the FCA Kids Farm
- Click here to check Snow Day Calculator
- Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
- Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
- Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here for City of Cleveland vehicle damage claims
- Click here for more information on dog food pulled over concerns about euthanasia drug
- Click here for ‘Sickweather’– flu tracking app
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
- Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for Boston Mills/Brandywine information
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
- Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc