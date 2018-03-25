× Sea of Blue plans April rally for downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND – FOX 8 has learned plans are developing for another large show of support for police in downtown Cleveland with a gathering organized by the Sea of Blue group.

Sea of Blue is a community group supporting law enforcement that was organized in 2014. The group organized a large rally downtown at a time of growing tension between some in the community and police following the deadly police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Since then the group has been involved in various community projects aimed at bringing the community and police together and letting officers know they have the backing of citizens in the streets.

The event planned now is being scheduled for 11AM April 7 on Public Square with the theme of “Enough is Enough”.

Organizer Mary Jo Graves says dozens of officers nationwide have been killed in the line of duty already this year. She adds, “That’s 482 officers killed since the Sea of Blue rally. And enough is enough. And after the deaths of the Westerville officers, touching so close to home again, we think it’s time to gather again. Let the officers know the community is still behind them and the families of the fallen know their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

Two officers died last month in Westerville, Ohio after getting shot while answering a call for domestic trouble.

A Facebook page for Sea of Blue II shows 247 people going and 784 interested.