Maple Heights man shot in driveway during attempted robbery

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – Maple Heights police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery in his driveway Sunday evening.

Police were called out to the home on McCracken Road just before 6 p.m. A 53-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Volkswagen Jetta. They are described as thin black males wearing light grey hoodies, and blue jeans. They had bandanas covering their faces.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or via email at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com