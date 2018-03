CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by a car that may have been stolen, Cleveland police said.

It happened in the 3800 block of East 52nd Street.

Police said the man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver did not stop and has not yet been arrested.

Further details, including the victim’s identity, were not immediately released.

