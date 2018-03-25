Looking for a dog? Kennel at City Dogs Cleveland is full

CLEVELAND — If you’re in the market for a dog, your new pooch may be in the group of over 100 animals at City Dogs Cleveland, which is full.

The kennel reported Sunday that they have no more room for new doggy residents.

“Whether you’re looking for a new running partner, a playmate, a new snuggle buddy, or all of the above – we can help you make your match!” City Dogs Cleveland said in a Facebook post.

If you’re interested in any of the adoptable pups, you can set up a meeting by emailing citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us. They are open from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays, and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Adoption fees are $61, which include the license, microchip, basic vaccinations, and spay/neuter.

