LIVE VIDEO: Supporters of Autumn Ziemba’s son shave heads for Childhood Cancer Research

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s a group of people today going bald for a special young man: FOX 8’s Autumn Ziemba’s son, Simon.

They’ll join more than 200 others who are shaving their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, benefiting Childhood Cancer Research. The event runs from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Heights Community Center on Monticello Boulevard.

**Watch LIVE video of the event above this story**

Two-year-old Simon was diagnosed b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in December. He’s been in remission, but continues to receive treatment.

**Read more about Simon’s story, here**

Organizers for today’s event are hoping to raise $125,000. As of 12:45 p.m., participants had already generated more than $129,000.

Continued coverage on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, here.