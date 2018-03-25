× UPDATE: Cleveland police now say RTA bus not shot at, was pelted by a rock

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have updated their report that an RTA bus was shot at on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson says that the #3360 bus was not shot at as they first reported to media, but was instead hit with a rock.

It happened at around 4 p.m. near East 131 and Harvard. Police originally said that a group of males driving a Gray Pontiac Grand Am shot at the bus.

Police are still looking for the same suspects in connection with the rock-throwing incident.

No one on the bus was injured.