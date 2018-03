Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Feel the chill! Below-average temps will stubbornly hang tough through the weekend before we finally feel a hint of spring.

Another cold morning on tap for us with temperatures dipping in the low 20's.

Expect plenty of sunshine today as high pressure settles in today and Monday. Highs will likely top the upper 30s along the lake to low 40s inland.

Next shot of rain comes on Tuesday along with milder temperatures.

Here’s the hourly Forecast: