Another chilly night, but Monday will bring some warmer temps

CLEVELAND - It’ll still be cold tonight, just not as cold as the last few. Temperatures will dip around 30. Monday our temperature finally reaches out average. Highs will warm to around 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine on tap.

Next shot of rain comes late Monday night…followed by a stretch of mild temperatures and spring showers.

Here is a snapshot of our 1st half of April outlook. Again, this is a general outlook NOT a day-to-day forecast. We use a variety of techniques that are not used to determine daily weather forecast. This snapshot is for the first half of April which will be slightly below average.

The real warm up/pattern shift should begin around April 15th. Higher confidence that we will see a few straight days in the mid to upper 60’s at the minimum. The end of the month will be active with above normal rainfall and higher thunder chances.