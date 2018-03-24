Vigil tonight for Aliza Sherman ahead of 5-year anniversary of her murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friends, family members and community members will gather tonight as a call for justice for Aliza Sherman, who was murdered five years ago on Sunday.

Supporters will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 75 Erieview Plaza, where Sherman was killed.

Organizers said in a Facebook post the gathering was about demanding justice.

"To our dearest Aliza, you are so very loved and deeply missed. We will NEVER give up," the post read.

Sherman, 52, was leaving her attorney's office when she was attacked on Erieview Plaza near the Galleria on March 24, 2013. She was stabbed 11 times.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

There is a $100,000 reward for information in Sherman's death. Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or go to 25crimes.com

