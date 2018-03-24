LIVE VIDEO: Thousands expected at March for Our Lives rally in Public Square

CLEVELAND — Students across Northeast Ohio — and the nation — are taking a stand against gun violence today in rallies held across the U.S. called “March for Our Lives.”

People of all ages will march in Cleveland for tougher legislation on gun control. The rally begins at 11 a.m. in Public Square. The march starts at noon.

Several speakers, including Mayor Frank Jackson and student organizers, will kick off the rally. Then the mother of a survivor from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month will share her message. It was that tragedy which sparked the national movement.

Following the rally, a march around Public Square will start at noon.

More than 800 other events are planned across the U.S., with hundreds of cities participating. Marches are planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Parkland, Florida.

To learn more about the March for Our Lives movement and find a map of cities where the marches are happening, click here.

