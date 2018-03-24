× St. Vincent-St. Mary wins Divison 2 basketball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Akron’s St. Vincent – St. Mary High School has won the 2018 Division 2 state basketball championship.

The Irish took on Trotwood in Columbus Saturday in the championship game, and they were in control for the entire game. By the 4th quarter, SVSM led by 8 points.

The final score was 60-51, giving the Irish, who boast a certain NBA superstar as an alum (looking at you LeBron!), the most state championships in Ohio – across all divisions.

Congrats!