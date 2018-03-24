Someone rented a $265,000 McLaren for 4 hours and wrecked it on a Seattle highway

SEATTLE – Well, that ended badly.
The Washington State Patrol says someone rented a McLaren, drove it too fast for the wet conditions and crashed the car on Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.
By the way, the base price for the ultra-premium British car is $265,000.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver was not impaired. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 at Olive Way.
It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt.
This isn't the first luxury car to wreck on Western Washington highways.
Last summer, a 23-year-old man was booked for DUI and attempting to elude police after he crashed a rented Lamborghini in Edmonds.
Then in November, another rented Lamborghini crashed in Bellevue damaging a guardrail and the expensive car.
47.606209 -122.332071