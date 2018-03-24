Several fire departments respond to house fire with injuries in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — An unknown amount of people were hurt after a fire ripped through a home in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.

According to the Garfield Heights Fire Department, who assisted Maple Heights crews with the blaze, it happened in the 16800 block of Broadway Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Officials said it was a two-alarm fire “with injuries.” The number of people hurt was not immediately released.

Besides Garfield Heights, six other departments responded to help Maple Heights crews put out the fire.

Pictures posted to the Bedford Heights Fire Department show heavy flames pouring from the rooftop of the house.

Further details, including how the fire started, were not available at the time of this report.

