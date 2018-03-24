× Rock Hall hosts family day at Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND — The very first event to help fans get amped up for Rock Week and the induction ceremony is taking place today.

Hosted by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and PNC, the Rock X CPL special family day is being held at Cleveland Public Library from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and includes live music, educational activities and food trucks.

Performers include the Brent Kirby Trio, Marcus Alan Ward, Hey Mavis, and the Chris Allen Trio. The Rock Hall will display a history of Northeast Ohio music exhibit, and guests are invited to bring memorabilia, chat with an archivist, and even donate.

**For complete coverage on the Rock Hall events leading up to the induction ceremony, click here**