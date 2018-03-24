Peak bloom for DC’s cherry blossoms delayed again by frigid temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The peak bloom period for Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms has been pushed back.

The National Park Service announced almost two weeks ago that it was pushing back the peak bloom date from the March 17-to-20 window to March 27 to 31 due to colder-than-expected temperatures. On Saturday, that peak bloom date got pushed again to April 8 though April 12.

The latest peak bloom ever was April 18 in 1958!

The problem isn't the snow...it's actually the cold temperatures that keep causing the delay.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are in bloom. The park service says the cherry blossoms' flowers can last up to 10 days once they bloom.