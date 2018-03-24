Cleveland ‘March for Our Lives’ rally draws huge crowd to Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A massive crowd gathered in downtown Cleveland at Public Square Saturday morning to rally for gun control.

Well over one thousand protestors carried signs, chanted and marched through downtown demanding action by Congress creating comprehensive, common-sense gun laws.

Protestors included many parents, students, teachers and other concerned citizens.

One father said he brought his son, because he’s upset over the violence and tired of the divisive, political rhetoric.

“If you support any intelligent inquiry into what we should do about gun violence then you must be anti-second amendment that’s not true,” said Peter Traska. “The second amendment says a well-regulated militia, the words well-regulated are in the amendment.”

Hundreds of similar marches took place around the world as part of the “March for Our Lives” movement, which was started by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, FL.

Seventeen students and staff members were killed inside the school on February 14th by suspected gunman and former student Nicholas Cruz.

The mother of a Parkland survivor spoke at the rally in Cleveland, and described how her son has changed and will never be the same.

“He’s a 15-year-old child who has friends who watched their fellow students get shot right before their eyes,” said Laurie Leavy. “This is the time we have to say not one more.”

Other speakers included local student organizers and Mayor Frank Jackson.

Former Ohio Congressman and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich was also in attendance and called for a “full ban” on assault weapons.

Several anti-gun groups were registering voters although many at the event are still too young to register.

Chrissy Peters bundled up and brought her toddler along for the march, which was the first protest she’s ever attended.

“After what I’ve seen with Parkland and what the students are doing I just really felt like I had to do something,” said Peters.

Dozens of extra Cleveland police officers were working in case there was any trouble, but the march remained peaceful.

