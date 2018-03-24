Brr! Chilly temps for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feel the chill! Below-average temps will stubbornly hang tough through the weekend before we finally feel a hint of spring. Another cold night on tap for us with temperatures dipping in the low 20s. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow as high pressure settles in Sunday and Monday. Next shot of rain comes on Tuesday along with mild temperatures.

Here is a snapshot of our 1st half of April outlook. Again, this is a general outlook NOT a day-to-day forecast. We use a variety of techniques that are not used to determine daily weather forecast. This snapshot is for the first half of April which will be slightly below average.

Chance for rain/snow at the start of the month around Easter weekend. Low confidence of another rain/snow system after that. The real warm up/pattern shift should begin around April 15th.

Higher confidence that we will see a few straight days in the mid to upper 60s at the minimum. The end of the month will be active with above normal rainfall and higher thunder chances.

