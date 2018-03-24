× Body of missing Akron man found in Pike Township

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The body of a missing Akron man was found Saturday in Pike Township.

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies found 24-year-old Victor Prieto-Gomez at around 10:30 Saturday morning in a small creek in a wooded area near Dueber Avenue Southwest and Battlesburg Street Southwest.

Prieto-Gomez has been on the Akron Police Department’s missing person list since March 14th.

The circumstances surrounding his death, along with a cause of death, have not been determined. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.