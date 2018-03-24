Aliza Sherman’s murder: fighting for justice five years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Five years ago a beloved Cleveland Clinic nurse, mother, and friend was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight as she left her attorney's office downtown. Aliza Sherman's family tells Fox 8 they will never give up the fight in finding justice.

"Five years later it definitely doesn't get any easier I think we stand here today and I find it to be harder, said Jennifer Rivchun, Aliza's daughter.

Family and friends gathered near the crime scene at 75 Erieview Plaza, Saturday, and the 52-year old Beachwood woman was in the minds and hearts of everyone there.

Five candles were lit and five balloons were released in her name; the observance happened around 5:30 pm, the same time investigators said she was murdered on March 24, 2013.

It's all a painful reminder of Sherman's untimely death. "My mom doesn't have a voice of her own right now so it's our job to stand here and be her voice and to make sure what happened to her is not forgotten," Rivchun said.

Police said Sherman was attacked, stabbed eleven times as she walked out of her attorney's office that day. The only known clues in the murder are grainy surveillance videos of the alleged attacker.

"I just vowed to come every single year no matter what," said Laura Cowan, a community activist.

This case has moved people like Cowan, who didn't even know Sherman, to spread the word about what happened to her in hopes of finding justice.

"We just hope they find the killer who did this to her, give the family some closure."

Investigators have maintained Sherman was murdered in broad daylight right outside of the downtown building and that's why family members believe someone that day had to have seen something.

"From day one we said we'd come back here every single year no matter how long it takes and so we're here today hoping that we can spark somebody's memory or motivate them to come forward," Rivchun said.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her murder. Her attorney pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information.

Still, there's no definitive answer as to who took the life of this woman who was loved by so many.

"We're disappointed and can't believe we are still standing here five years later but like I said we are committed to seeing this through and we won't stop coming until we get the justice my mom deserves."

