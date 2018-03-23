Two-year-old is adorable prom photo stand-in for Marine brother

NEW ORLEANS, La. — When an 18-year-old’s Marine boyfriend couldn’t attend her senior prom earlier this month, his two-year-old brother stood in for him during an adorable photo shoot.

Skylar Fontaine said her boyfriend, Pvt. Gage Moak, 19, is 1,000 miles away serving in the military.

Skylar said when she learned Gage wouldn’t be home for prom, she had mixed emotions. “I was upset, but at the same time I support him 100% and I’m willing to deal with him being away, because he’s the one making the ultimate sacrifice. I have been with him through his entire process of becoming a Marine, and that has given us a special bond,” Skylar told FOX 8.

That’s when Skylar came up with the idea to take some photos with Gage’s two-year-old brother, Clay, and send those photos to Gage. Gage’s family loved the idea.

Skylar said Gage is a family man and very sentimental. “He always puts his family first, and that’s his motivation to be a United States Marine. Clay Moak Jr. wants to be just like his big brother! He always greets me with a hug. I care about him so much! I would do anything to protect him! He is like my own little brother.”

So, Skylar and Clay posed for several photos, then she and her friends headed off to prom.

The photos really touched Gage’s heart. “I had been training that day and wasn’t able to look at my phone until later that evening and when I saw Skylar and Clay, it was unreal. I miss them and my family more than words can describe. Seeing their smiles motivate me more than anything. All the positive feedback is awesome!”

The adorable photo shoot has gone viral.

And, in case you’re wondering why Skylar’s prom was in March, she said her class graduates at the beginning of May from her New Orleans-area school, so that’s why the dance is so early.

