Traffic alert: Crash causes big delays on Ohio Turnpike

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A crash involving a tractor trailer and an RV has caused big delays on the Ohio Turnpike.

TRAVEL ALERT: Right & center lanes blocked EB @ MP 179.6 (Summit Co) due to a traffic crash, delays expected. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) March 23, 2018

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday in the east bound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 179 and 180 in Boston Heights.

Traffic is getting by in the left lanes but the right and center lanes are blocked.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Fox 8 that the driver of the tractor trailer was injured in the crash. The name and condition of the driver was not immediately known.

Fox 8's Patty Harken reported the backup extended for miles all the way to I-271.

One driver emailed Fox 8 News saying he had not moved in more than an hour.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.