Super cute dogs at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter need homes!

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special dogs.

The spunky, adorable little 9 yr. old lady is just looking for a for a family to take her on walks and then relax around the home. She is in our Unleashed playgroups and likes to mosey around with her canine counterparts. Come meet this sweet nugget in Kennel #68

Nalani is a 6-year-old Boxer mix female. This girl is having a hard time adjusting to a shelter setting and would certainly benefit from being in a loving home. She truly is very sweet and loving. Can you help this wonderful gal? Nalani is waiting hopefully in kennel #12.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.