Sister remembers Cleveland Heights woman: I am going to miss everything about her

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The family of a Cleveland Heights woman gathered outside her apartment Friday night.

“She meant everything to me because I lost so much childhood with her. Every moment spent was precious to me, like that was my baby,” said Angela Degenaro, of Youngstown.

Degenaro is the biological sister of 31-year-old Miriam Johnson, who went missing on February 26.

Thursday afternoon, Johnson’s body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned home on Chamberlain Avenue near East 73rd Street.

“It hurts. Just to think you put my sister in a trash can like she was a piece of trash,” said Degenaro.

Degenaro says she reconnected with Johnson three years ago after they found each other on Facebook.

“I am going to miss her smile, her calling me and saying, 'hey sister, I love you.' Everything about her I am going to miss,” said Degenaro.

Johnson was a mother of four.

And now police are trying to find the father of three of her children, Yaphet Bradley, to talk to him about the case.

41.520052 -81.556235