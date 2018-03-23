Show Info: March 23, 2018
Amy’s Arbor’s
Natalie is LIVE at Valley City!
6735 Center Road
Valley City, Ohio 44280
www.amysarbors.com
Breads & Beyond
We’re baked hot cross buns with Bob Uhlir!
5578 State Rd.
Parma, OH 44134
http://www.breadsandbeyond.com/
SWORKS
This is the unique statement piece your home is missing!
http://www.sworksworks.com/
Midwest Cactus & Succulent Society
Since you can’t garden outside, bring the garden inside!
Annual Plant Show & Sale
March 24th & 25th
Cleveland Botanical Garden
*Included in price of admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden
http://www.mwcss.com
Timeless Treasures of the Valley
Natalie is LIVE at Valley City!
6780 Center Rd.
Valley City, Ohio
No Muffin Left Behind
Here’s a chance for you to save big on delicious sweets made in northeast Ohio!
9-11a Saturday March 24th
Akron Canton Regional Foodbank
350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron
$1.25 per pound
www.mainstreetgourmet.com
B.A. Sweetie Candy Company
From bakery to candy! Easter is just over a week away! Are you ready?
http://www.sweetiescandy.com/
Madelyn Rose Consignment & Boutique
If you’re looking for clothes and accessories that are both trendy and unique without breaking the bank, you’ll want to check out Madelyn Rose Consignment and Boutique!
6552 Royalton Road
North Royalton 44133
http://www.madelynroseconsignment.com
https://www.facebook.com/madelynroseconsignment/
Valley Tack
Natalie is LIVE in Valley City!