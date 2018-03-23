× Show Info: March 23, 2018

Amy’s Arbor’s

Natalie is LIVE at Valley City!

6735 Center Road

Valley City, Ohio 44280

www.amysarbors.com

Breads & Beyond

We’re baked hot cross buns with Bob Uhlir!

5578 State Rd.

Parma, OH 44134

http://www.breadsandbeyond.com/

SWORKS

This is the unique statement piece your home is missing!

http://www.sworksworks.com/

Midwest Cactus & Succulent Society

Since you can’t garden outside, bring the garden inside!

Annual Plant Show & Sale

March 24th & 25th

Cleveland Botanical Garden

*Included in price of admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden

http://www.mwcss.com

Timeless Treasures of the Valley

6780 Center Rd.

Valley City, Ohio

No Muffin Left Behind

Here’s a chance for you to save big on delicious sweets made in northeast Ohio!

9-11a Saturday March 24th

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank

350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron

$1.25 per pound

www.mainstreetgourmet.com

B.A. Sweetie Candy Company

From bakery to candy! Easter is just over a week away! Are you ready?

http://www.sweetiescandy.com/

Madelyn Rose Consignment & Boutique

If you’re looking for clothes and accessories that are both trendy and unique without breaking the bank, you’ll want to check out Madelyn Rose Consignment and Boutique!

6552 Royalton Road

North Royalton 44133

http://www.madelynroseconsignment.com

https://www.facebook.com/madelynroseconsignment/

Valley Tack

Natalie is LIVE in Valley City!