Parents charged after 2-year-old girl died outside in cold appear in court

AKRON, Ohio– The parents charged after their 2-year-old daughter died outside in the cold will appear in court Friday afternoon. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, were charged with felony child endangering.

Officers were called to a home on Doty Drive in Akron on Feb. for an unresponsive toddler. Williams found her daughter, Wynter Parker, outside the in cold.

The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wynter suffered severe hypothermia.

