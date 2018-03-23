Mother looking for justice after she and her 7-year-old daughter were injured in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio- Autumn Traster remembers sitting in her car with her fiancé. Her five-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter were in the back seat.

The car was parked against a curb on Hamlin Street when a friend walked up to the passenger side and they started talking.

That's when a white SUV came the opposite direction down the street, briefly paused next to them and the men inside started shooting.

"I remember when I got shot. I just remember everything ringing and I remember hearing my daughter screaming, my daughter and my son screaming," said Traster.

A bullet hit her on the left side of her head and on her right shoulder. Her fiancé, in the passenger seat, was hit in the leg and hand. Her daughter was shot in the ankle by a bullet that went through a back door.

When the shooting was finished, windows in her car were shattered. A bullet had ripped through a tire. Bulletholes were everywhere through her car.

Traster was taken to a local hospital where she was in ICU for three days.

"The bullet actually went into my head and cracked my skull, and stopped right there so they got the bullet out; there's still fragments in my head," said Traster.

Police believe the intended target was the friend, who was standing on the opposite side of the car and ducked when the shots were fired.

He was not hurt.

The SUV, from which the shots were fired, was found abandoned not far away.

Police say they recovered evidence from the vehicle and have identified its owner who told them he loaned the SUV to someone else.

Investigators are still waiting for lab results from some of the evidence they recovered but they say what they really need is cooperation from people who they believe know who the gunmen are.

"In these investigations the biggest problem is cooperation. So one of the things we need is not only cooperation from the victims but other people who may have seen what happened," said Akron Police Lieutenant Rick Edwards.

"This is a tragedy. You have a seven-year-old in the back seat of a car that was shot, totally innocent, as well as the rest of the people inside the car, and we are trying to get to the bottom of this to find out who is responsible and bring justice to this family," said Edwards.

Traster wants justice too.

"To be honest, I just really want justice for my daughter. It's been hard. You don't know who did it, who to trust. If they are right in your face I don't know who did it, so I feel like they should all pay for what they did to my daughter," said Traster.

Her daughter, who we agreed not to identify, has undergone surgery to repair the damage to her ankle.

Traster says it will be at least two more weeks before she can walk without assistance.

"Going outside she doesn't really want to leave the house. We actually took a walk the other day down the street and she was having like an anxiety attack when cars were flying by. She had to come home. I had to bring her home, turn around and bring her home because she can't deal with it," said Traster.

Everyone who was in the car is recovering but Traster believes it is a miracle no one was killed.

She worries that if the gunmen, who were brazen enough to shoot into a car with two young children inside, are not caught someone else or their children might end up dead.

"I was surprised that none of us died that day," said Traster.

But to catch them, police say they need everyone's cooperation.

"I mean somebody knows who this person is and that's what we are trying to get to," said Edwards.​

