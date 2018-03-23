March for Our Lives events planned in Cleveland, across the country Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The March for Our Lives movement is happening right here in Cleveland, and in cities across the country on Saturday.

Students will be protesting gun violence and pushing for effective legislation on the issue.

In Cleveland, the event is being held in Public Square starting at 11 a.m.

There will be several speakers first. They include student organizers, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and the mother of a survivor from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month. The shooting that left 17 people dead sparked this national movement.

One of those student organizers is Shaker Heights junior, Kevin Lamonica. “Support among students, among parents, among educators, among just regular community members is widespread around Cleveland which is something I’m personally excited about. We’re expecting a pretty big turnout tomorrow,” Lamonica said.

Lamonica added, “Parkland was more of a call to action for me than anything. It was ‘I’m not doing enough’ and when I saw what the Parkland students were doing I’m like this is my time to really do something about this.”

A march around Public Square will follow the speakers around 12 p.m.

Marches are also being planned in hundreds of cities across the U.S. including Washington, D.C, Los Angeles and New York City.

You can learn more about the March for Our Lives movement and find a map of cities where the marches are happening here.