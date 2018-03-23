Maple Heights middle school wins national kindness challenge

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio- Milkovich Middle School in Maple Heights won the National Middle School Kindness Challenge, according to Stand for Children.

In a press release, Stand for Children said the school was selected among more than 600 from 47 states for its “innovative efforts to create a more positive school culture and foster kindness.”

The challenge is a program of Stand for Children, which is a national non-profit education advocacy organization.

As part of the Middle School Kindness Challenge, students took part in a month of activities and lessons that started a conversation about the importance of demonstrating kindness in school and in life. One of the things they did was to recognize peers who did not have things like basic toiletries and school supplies; the students held a hoops tournament to raise money to provide items for those in need.

The goal of the challenge, according to Stand for Children is to “make kindness commonplace in middle schools and improve school climate by providing a no-cost, user-friendly platform for teachers to access high-quality, easy-to-implement lessons that help students strengthen peer relationships, build empathy and develop a positive mindset.”

In the press release, Maple Heights City Schools Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan, said, “The Kindness Challenge at Milkovich Middle School has promoted the theme of treating others with respect, while creating a safe and supportive school culture. This is such a wonderful way to prepare our students for success.”

The students learned they won the challenge today. They received t-shirts, a trophy and a $5,000 check to be used to buy materials for the school.

Stand for Children said the event and the donation was made possible through the support of the Hasbro, Inc’s ‘Be Fearless Be Kind‘ initiative.