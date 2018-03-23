Live Video: Car involved in hit-skip crashes into basement of Cleveland home



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A car involved in an alleged hit-skip crashed into the basement of a Cleveland home Friday morning.

Cleveland police say it happened at 11625 Ely Ave.

It’s unknown if the house was occupied or if there were any injuries.

Authorities say it all started out as a hit-skip crash. The victim was following the suspect to get his license plate.

The suspect then sped up and could not negotiate a curve. The driver hit the steps of the home and went partially into the basement.

They had to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.