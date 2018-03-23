Let the ‘Good Times Roll!’: Here is a timeline of events to amp fans up before this year’s Rock Hall inductions!

CLEVELAND — Rock Week doesn’t start until April.

But dozens of events are already scheduled for the weeks before, during and even after the 33rd Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions.

**For a complete list of events, check out the timeline at the bottom of this page**

This year’s inductees are: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone. The induction ceremony is set for April 14.

The very first event to help fans get amped up for Rock Week and the induction ceremony will take place Saturday, March 24. Hosted by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and PNC, the Rock X CPL special family day will be held at Cleveland Public Library. The event is free and will include live music, educational activities and food trucks.

Then, in the weeks ahead, several Cleveland establishments will have special events and menus along with live music. A free community Celebration Day will be held April 7 at the Rock Hall featuring Richie Sambora, a founding member of Bon Jovi, and fireworks at the end of the night.

And the public will get a chance to see The Moody Blues, 1995 inductee Martha Reeves and 2017 inductee Bill Buford of YES at special Rock Hall events.

The fun doesn’t end there. The day of the inductions, there will be a simulcast party at the Rock Hall, an induction after party downtown, live stream events, live music and more.

