Kevin Love and Channing Frye talk about mental health in new video

CLEVELAND– Former teammates Kevin Love and Channing Frye recently reunited in Los Angeles.

The two talked about the piece Love wrote for the Players’ Tribune that discussed his struggles with panic attacks. Frye, who was traded to the Lakers in the deal that brought Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to Cleveland, has been an outspoken supporter.

“Without being able to express myself, there’s a lot of dark, deep-seeded stuff that I was never able to let out from my childhood, whether that was on the court or away from the court,” Love said.

“For a guy like Kevin Love, who has everything. He has Banana Republic, he’s an underwear model,” Frye said with a laugh. “For him to say, ‘I go through like all these things like everyone else,’ I think it allows people to relate to him more and I think it’s good. People need to hear it doesn’t matter if you have everything, you still go through life with your struggles.”

Frye has overcome his own personal issues, including being diagnosed with an enlarged heart and losing his parents. He talked about crying in the car while driving to practice and seeing little things that reminded him of his mom.

“I would say most days I was bawling the whole way,” Frye said. “Why am I doing this? It’s like, why am I going to practice? I just wanted to be in a ball, somewhere.”

He said he would look up in the stands during games and realize he would never see his parents again. While his emotional battery was drained, he knew he had a job to do.

“You need people to lift you up and empower you, and like, remind you what’s good in life,” Frye said.

(Warning: Video contains some strong language)

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here