Illegal grease dumping causes problems at Akron wastewater plant

AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is asking for help from area residents and businesses as it deals with grease in the sewer system.

The water reclamation facility is dealing with problems because of illegal mass dumping of fats, oils and grease, or FOG, into the sewer system. The city said the large volume indicates it’s from professional grease haulers, not individual restaurants.

“Grease is a major cause of sewer line blockages. When a blockage occurs, it can result in sewer backups and overflows into local waterways. During a time when the city is heavily investing in its sewer infrastructure, FOG control is vital to maintain the proper operation of wastewater collection and treatment systems,” the city of Akron said in a news release on Wednesday.

Residents who see illegal dumping, like a tanker truck in a remote area or parking over a manhole, should call 311 or click here.

People can also help by following these steps:

Do not pour fats, oils and grease down the drain. Don’t rely on your garbage disposal and sink drain to get rid of the grease.

Use a paper towel or napkin to remove greasy leftovers from pots and dishes prior to washing in the sink or dishwasher.

Pour cooking oils and scrape grease into a container and dispose in the garbage.

Food waste can also contain FOG. Place leftover food, scraps and fat trimmings in the garbage, not in the garbage disposal.