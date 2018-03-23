I-Team: What happens to teens caught with guns at school?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of the latest local arrest of a teen for having a gun at school, and we found getting busted for a gun at school doesn’t automatically lead to punishment behind bars.

Police video shows the arrest weeks ago of a teen suspected of taking a gun into Cleveland’s Glenville High. As officers find the gun on the suspect, one asks, "You don't watch the news? You don't watch the news? You can't go into schools with guns and all that?"

With attention on school shootings at an all-time high, the I-Team investigated what happens in court to kids caught with guns.

The I-Team reviewed eight cases from this academic school year and the last. People arrested with guns at Cleveland schools. We noticed some of the suspects old enough to be hauled into adult court; some young enough to face charges in juvenile court.

We found the latest case and another still pending. But, we also found three teens got sentenced to probation, another community service, and another put into a program for first offenders that could lead to him having his record wiped clean. For one report, we found no one charged. And, for the cases we checked, we found only one young man sent to prison. He was convicted for the gun and drugs as well.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement saying, “We look at the facts and circumstances of each case individually. Our goal is to protect the public and rehabilitate the offender.”

The 18-year-old arrested in the latest case just pleaded guilty to a concealed weapons charge. Another charge was dropped. He will get sentenced next month. And when he goes before the court, we’ll be watching to see if he walks out the door or gets locked up.