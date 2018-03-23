I-Team: Did a government mix-up cost you a speeding ticket?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARD, Ohio-- The Fox 8 I-Team is investigating whether some of you got hit with a speeding ticket you didn’t deserve.

“It doesn’t seem the city used due diligence in making sure the speed limit was properly marked,” said Atty. James Denney, of Girard.

Many motorists have complained that they received a ticket on a stretch of I-80 in Girard when they contend they were going the speed limit.

That section of the interstate was reduced to 55 mph while a construction project was taking place. However, during the first week of December part of the construction project was completed and the speed limit was returned to 65 mph.

The city of Girard says they were not notified that the speed limit was restored to 65 mph until January 7, so they enforced the 55 mph speed limit from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7.

“We are getting several calls from people who got tickets during that time that are upset,” said ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs. “We can only tell them what the speed limit was at that time. They need to take the matter up with the officials that issues the ticket.”

Girard Mayor James Melfi says the speed limit sign posted was 55 mph and that is what the city enforced.

“Those tickets are valid and my advice to whoever got one is that they should slow down and pay it,” Melfi said.

Anyone who got a ticket can ask for a hearing to appeal it.