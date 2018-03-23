‘Hero firefighter’ killed battling flames on NYC movie set

NEW YORK — A New York City firefighter was killed battling a 5-alarm fire on the set of a movie in Harlem late Thursday night, the New York City Fire Department confirmed.

Michael Davidson, 37, served the department for 15 years, the FDNY said in a Facebook post.

“He was cited for bravery on four separate occasions,” the post said.

He was critically injured battling the fire late Thursday and transported to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Davidson is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children, the department said.

According to the New York Daily News, fire broke out on the set of “Motherless Brooklyn.” The movie, being directed by actor Ed Norton, also stars Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann and others, according to IMDB.

Part of the the movie was being filmed in a former jazz club in the basement of a five-story building built in 1920.

An FDNY spokesman told the New York Daily News the fire quickly spread throughout the building.

The spokesman told the paper that Davidson got separated from his fellow firefighters as they backed out of the fire in the basement.

The press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Eric Phillips, tweeted, “This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter.”

He also said he was “sick” to his stomach.

This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter. Public briefing shortly at Harlem Hospital. Sick to my stomach. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

“You haven’t heard a scream until you’ve heard the scream of a mother who’s seen her son give his life to protect us,” he said in a later Tweet.

You haven’t heard a scream until you’ve heard the scream of a mother who’s seen her son give his life to protect us. https://t.co/2WBFRbRdeq — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

Phillips called Davidson a “hero firefighter.”

“No word,” he tweeted. “4 young kids

We lost Michael Davidson tonight. He’s a hero firefighter. No words. 4 young kids. pic.twitter.com/mCsAQssfJc — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

*Click to read more from our sister station PIX 11