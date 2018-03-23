‘Frustrating, sad, tragic:’ Friend reflects on five years since murder of Aliza Sherman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Five years after the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland, family and friends are still fighting to find to her killer.

Sherman, 52, was leaving her attorney's office when she was attacked on Erieview Plaza near the Galleria on March 24, 2013. She was stabbed 11 times.

"It's been extremely frustrating, sad, tragic," said friend Jan Lash. "I won't give up home. I will continue to believe that the case will be solved, but it's very hard to deal with on a daily basis, knowing the person who murdered her, the people involved are still out free."

There will be a gathering at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at 75 Erieview Plaza. Lash said she hopes to remind the public that there is an unsolved murder.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

"She loved to help people. She always had a smile on her face," Lash said. She said Sherman was a beautiful human being, mother and caregiver.

There is a $100,000 reward for information in Sherman's death. Anyone with tips should call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or go to 25crimes.com

