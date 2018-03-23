× Four arrested in two bomb threats at Richland County high school

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Four students were arrested following two threats this week to Madison High School in Richland County.

A note was found in the girl’s bathroom on Tuesday that said, “School will blow up at 2 p.m.” The building was evacuated and searched, but nothing was found.

On Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female student, who was taken to the detention center and charged with inducing panic.

Officials at Madison High School learned of another written bomb threat on Thursday.

In this case, three students were taken to the Richland County Juvenile Detention Center. Two were charged with inducing panic while the third was charged with obstructing justice for providing false information.

“These two incidents of bomb threats were taken very seriously by Madison schools and the sheriff’s office. With the recent tragedies across the nation involving school violence, the sheriff’s office has consulted with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office to charge these students with the most serious offenses in hopes of deterring future threats,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information about a threat to the school or other students is asked to report it immediately.