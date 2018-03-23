× Cleveland Indians release schedule for Opening Day activities

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians released their schedule of activities on Friday for the home opener.

The Tribe takes on the Royals on Friday, April 6 at 4:10 p.m. for the 25th home opener at Progressive Field.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the fun starts with the Right Field District Block Party, where there will be live music.

The pregame ceremony will honor last year’s team by unveiling the AL Central Division pennant. The Indians will also celebrate the 22-game win streak, Corey Kluber’s second Cy Young Award, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez’s Silver Slugger Awards.

Rocky River native and Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding Red Gerard will trow out the first pitch.

The Ohio State University Athletic Band will perform the national anthem, and members of the United States Marines, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force will present the colors.

