Church youth director arrested, accused of having sexual contact with child

ERIE COUNTY — A youth director at a church in Erie County has been arrested on charges that he had sexual contact with a child.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Fox 8 his detectives arrested Kenneth Rose, 55, of Norwalk, on two counts of felony gross sexual imposition Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff said Rose cooperated with detectives.

A girl told her parents that it happened while at the church. She said she and Rose were alone in the basement of the Milan Friends Church on East Mason Road .