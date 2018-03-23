Chagrin Falls High School lockdown lift after possible threat

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio– Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools investigated a possible threat to the high school on Friday.

Chagrin Falls High School was placed on lockdown, but it was lifted shortly after.

The school district said it received a tip through the safe school hotline that a student overheard another student threatening an act of violence.

“We immediately went into lock down out of an abundance of caution. All students involved have been interviewed and there is nothing to substantiate the rumors,” superintendent Robert Hunt said in a Facebook post.

Chagrin Falls police said officers responded to the scene.