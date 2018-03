LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal two-car crash in Lorain County.

The crash happened at U.S. Route 20 and state Route 58.

The intersection is closed in all directions until further notice.

Lorain County JVS will be closed today because they can’t get through the intersection to school, officials say.

LORAIN CO: US 20 & SR 58 are closed due to an accident. US 20 eastbound is closed, traffic can go as far as SR 511; SR 58 northbound is closed, traffic can go as far as SR 301. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/U7ZglUUqqW — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) March 23, 2018

Fatal accident Rt.20/Rt.58. Road closed TFN. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 23, 2018

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.