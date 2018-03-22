× Woman accused of injecting children with meth, letting men sexually assault them

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – A Wisconsin mother allegedly let men abuse two young children for years in exchange for drugs and money, according to WEAU.

Michelle Mayer, 39, of Eau Claire, has been charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, party to a crime.

The abuse apparently started years ago when Mayer allowed different men into her mother’s house, according to WTMJ. The men allegedly gave Mayer meth, cocaine and money, and, in return, she allowed them to sexually and physically assault two children she was trafficking, ages 6 and 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Mayer would also allow the men to photograph the children naked and would inject them with meth to keep them awake, a confidential informant told police. The same informant estimated that the abuse happened “every other day” for up to nine years, WTMJ reports.

If the children refused to cooperate, Mayer would beat them, including at least one instance when she struck one of them with a baseball bat, according to the informant.

Mayer faces up to 80 years in prison, according to WQOW, and police are now investigating the men who allegedly assaulted the children.

Police told the station a safety plan is in place to take care of the children, who were removed from her care.