University of Akron president stepping down

AKRON, Ohio– University of Akron President Matthew Wilson informed the board of trustees he will step down. It’s effective July 31.

Wilson was being considered for president of the University of Central Florida, but was recently eliminated.

“This decision came after much thought and consideration and is based on a host of personal and family considerations,” Wilson said in a letter to campus on Thursday.

He will rejoin the faculty in Akron’s school of law and his salary will be reduced accordingly.

“Over the next four months, my efforts to ensure UA’s ongoing success and a smooth transition will continue in full force, especially as we continue to implement new initiatives. As I have said previously, it is an honor to be here at UA, as I thoroughly enjoy the UA community and students. I value the chance to contribute to a world-class university that is again on an upward trajectory,” Wilson said.

Soon, the board of trustees will meet to appoint an interim president.